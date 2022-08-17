T-Hub To Support Semiconductor Startups

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Technology incubator T-Hub announced the launch of its semiconductor cohort of the AIC T-Hub foundation programme. It is, reportedly, to foster the innovation and entrepreneurship across the semiconductor sector startups. As per reports, the programme will support the entrepreneurs to find the challenges of scaling the startup through experts-led workshops, specialized mentorship, market access and investor and industry connections.

T-Hub

"India engineers have contributed massively to the semiconductor sector while working with global companies. Therefore, we must aid them in setting up and scaling their design startups with solid support from the ecosystem. T-Hub and AIC, together with other ecosystem enablers through this program, are trying to provide the semiconductor startups access to the right mentorship, funding channels and networking opportunities," said Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub, in a statement.

In the six-month long, intense hybrid cohort-based programme, it will mentor 20 startups with potentially disruptive technologies that could be able to restructure the semiconductor supply chains in the future. The startups to be mentored will be selected on the basis of technological innovation, go-to-market readiness, scalability ad team composition. The startups which are interested to participate can apply till 5th September 2022, as per reports.

T-Hub and AIM will also help the startups to gain governmanet contacts with India semiconductor mission (ISM), Semiconductor Complex, and GAETEC (Galium Arsenide Technology Centre) for quick compliance, certification and testing to go to market seamlessly.