Hiring the Right Sales Manager, Part 1
Remember these important points if you want to find the best person for the job.
When looking to hire a sales manager, promoting from within may not always be advisable. Keep in mind these distinctions between successful salespeople and sales managers before making any decisions:
- The sales manager's job is to motivate, not overwhelm with the ego characteristic of salespeople.
- Sales managers must be able to postpone, cultivate, and eventually entice the gratification that salespeople thirst for immediately.
- The aggressive, winning drive of a sales manager is much more company-focused than that of the salesperson.
- The sales manager must be able to delegate to get things done through others.
