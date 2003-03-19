Hiring the Right Sales Manager, Part 1

Remember these important points if you want to find the best person for the job.

When looking to hire a sales manager, promoting from within may not always be advisable. Keep in mind these distinctions between successful salespeople and sales managers before making any decisions:

The sales manager's job is to motivate, not overwhelm with the ego characteristic of salespeople.

Sales managers must be able to postpone, cultivate, and eventually entice the gratification that salespeople thirst for immediately.

The aggressive, winning drive of a sales manager is much more company-focused than that of the salesperson.

The sales manager must be able to delegate to get things done through others.

