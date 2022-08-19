Here's a Community-Centric Play-To-Earn Metaverse

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's a very exciting time for the Cardano ecosystem as the third-generation POS blockchain readies for the Vasil hard fork which will bring about more scalability and never seen features on the Cardano blockchain.

The crypto market sentiment is gradually returning to neutral as more innovative projects than ever are springing up on Cardano.

One such projects is Cardalonia which looks to leverage the Cardano blockchain technology to build a first-of-its-kind Web 3.0 gaming experience on the Cardano blockchain.

What Is Cardalonia?

Cardalonia is a play-to-earn metaverse built on top of the Cardano blockchain for creators. In other words, Cardalonia is a virtual world where you can create, own, and trade your custom experiences as NFTs on the Cardano blockchain.

Cardalonia is on a mission to develop a simple play-to-earn game that would be inexpensive to play and monetize.

As a player in the Metaverse, you have the opportunity to choose a clan, create collectibles as NFTs, set them into operations in your Cardalonia land, and create attractive scenes on the land so that other players can buy in exchange for $LONIA, the utility token of the Cardalonia ecosystems.

$Lonia token

$Lonia is the ticker of the Cardalonia metaverse and built on the Cardano network. It's a utility token that also serves as the metaverse in-game currency.

$Lonia token utility

The $Lonia utility token has many features such as:

Staking: You can stake $Lonia tokens immediately to enjoy rewards as high as 20 per cent APY.

Governance: As a token holder, you can vote on proposals that will affect the Cardalonia ecosystem.

Transaction Fees: With the mainnet launch of the vasil hard fork, users can trade their Cardalonia compatible assets and collectibles on the Cardalonia NFT marketplace and pay the fees in $LONIA.

Land Presale: $LONIA token holders who have an active stake of 7,000 LONIA can whitelist for the land NFT sale.

How to buy Lonia

Purchase ADA from any cryptocurrency exchange and send them to your Cardano wallet

Visit the $LONIA Token Sale Page and send ADA to the Cardalonia token sale address

$LONIA tokens will be automatically sent to the wallet address used in participating in the Sales.

Note: Investment in cryptocurrency and crypto assets is subject to financial risk and readers should do their own due diligence. Entrepreneur Media does not endorse any such investment.