Men Without Women, And Other Intense Books That Shaped Actor Sumeet Vyas

Sumeet Vyas became a household name in India after his role as Mikesh Chaudhary in TVF's 2014 web series Permanent Roommates. He followed it up with standout roles in various other movies and web series such as Guddu Ki Gun, Veere Di Wedding, 1962: The War In the Hills and TVF Tripling and several others. Vyas was also part of Sridevi's English Vinglish back in 2012. Along with his acting chops, he is also known for his dialogue writing skills, special mention being YRF's Bang Baaja Baraat, for which his quirky dialogues received a great response.

Here he tells us about his favourite books and why he liked them:

Animal Farm by George Orwell

It's one of my all-time favourite books. It's one book which has left a deep impact on the way I see the world and politics.

1984 by George Orwell

It's an incredible book and it's amazing how it is still relevant in the current scenario. It's almost as if he saw the future and wrote it.

What I talk about when I talk about running by Haruki Murakami

I started reading Murakami seven years back and read quite a few of his books, but this one definitely stands out. He talks about his journey as a marathon runner and triathlete and how it has helped him as a writer. It's a great insight into his mindset and really inspired me to be a better writer also be fit. The author has a great insight into the human mind.

Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

This is another book by him which is about men who have lost their better halves or are alone and offers touching insights into the human race. There was one story about a theatre actor, which was written as if he had an inside peek into the individuals mind.

Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

I read this book last year and was very impressed by it. It reminded of the theatre world and I would love to adapt it into a play. What I loved about the book is that it has many characters but at the core of it talks about good people in a small town who are facing a particular situation. I was relieved that even by the end of the book they remained decent human beings.