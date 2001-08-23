Tips for Partnering Up

How your marketing efforts can benefit

August 23, 2001

Considering a partnership but don't know if it's financially advisable? Here are three ways a partnership can strengthen your marketing muscle while saving you money:

Market together to pitch-and win-major accounts, provide additional services as a unit, and diversify and expand your customer bases Form an alliance that spans the nation and thus target larger prospects-such as major corporations that have offices in multiple locations Launch or test market a product nationally for a fraction of the cost by partnering with a corporation with an existing name in the field as well as a ready-made audience

