Listen Up: Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 packs all the features that you would ever want in a pair of true wireless stereo earbuds, such as amazing sound quality, impressive active noise cancellation, crystal clear voice clarity, and more.

Built with an ultra-hearing dual-driver true sound system, which consists of two built-in powerful sound units coupled with digital dual-crossover technology, they deliver the most powerful sound quality, which is the result of a collaboration between Huawei and Devialet, a high-end acoustic technology brand from France.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 also boasts of long battery life- just ten minutes of charging allows the headset to have up to 2.5 hours of music playback.

Meanwhile, thanks to it being equipped with IP54 water splash resistance, the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2's performance is undeterred by rain or sweat- and they certainly look good too in colors of silver blue, silver frost, and ceramic white.

