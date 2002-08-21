Is Your New Business in Trouble?

Warning signs to watch out for

August 21, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

People starting a business tend to focus on the bright side of things, a quality that helps when things are looking bad. Just don't forget to keep your eyes peeled for these signs of a doomed business:

No business plan

No board of advisors

Insufficient capital

No exit strategy

Nothing backing up the hype

Personality conflict

All offense, no defense (such as establishing a limited liability entity, obtaining adequate business insurance and forming contracts to protect yourself in customer, supplier and vendor relationships)

Excerpted from Entrepreneur magazine, August 2001