Is Your New Business in Trouble?
Warning signs to watch out for
1 min read
People starting a business tend to focus on the bright side of things, a quality that helps when things are looking bad. Just don't forget to keep your eyes peeled for these signs of a doomed business:
- No business plan
- No board of advisors
- Insufficient capital
- No exit strategy
- Nothing backing up the hype
- Personality conflict
- All offense, no defense (such as establishing a limited liability entity, obtaining adequate business insurance and forming contracts to protect yourself in customer, supplier and vendor relationships)
Excerpted from Entrepreneur magazine, August 2001