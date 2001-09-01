Big-Bang Theory

Give your employees guns and turn 'em loose in the woods. Now there's a good idea!
Remember that old I Love Lucy episode where Lucy tries to convince Ricky she's a big, tough hunter? Replace Lucy with a group of businesspeople, and you've got the latest trend sweeping the business world. One New York hunting lodge touts duck and pheasant shoots for corporate clients; an Alabama retreat offers deer hunting and the like for your team-building needs.

Apparently, golf vacations and group rock-climbing trips are for wusses-these days, you can't call yourself a force in business unless you're wielding a shotgun. And if you discover that one of your employees is queasy at the idea, send 'em to some tree-hugging camp for sissies-you need strength on your team! (Just be sure to get out of the way when your newly empowered employees start aiming their loaded weapons.)

We're not card-carrying PETA members, but we think the hunting craze is just plain crazy. What's motivating this madness? Could it be pent-up anger at the modern world? The need to escape the boredom of life behind a desk? Unresolved issues with the bully that picked on you in the fifth grade? We're not sure, but we are sure about one thing: This is one trend we're going to sit out.

