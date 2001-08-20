Do You Know What Your Competitors Are Up to?

Here are some smart ways to check out the competition.

Request information. Call for a price list, a brochure or other marketing information. Evaluate how you were treated on the phone, how the request was processed, and how long it took to get answers.

Order something. Have a friend order something from your competition and from your company. Compare and contrast the two experiences.

Pay a visit. Note the differences between your business and theirs.

Note the differences between your business and theirs. Compare everything. Think price, packaging, marketing, selection, quality, delivery and attitude.

When the comparsions are over, be ready to react. Implement any necessary changes as soon as possible.

