Take Responsibility

August 21, 2001 1 min read

Make social responsibility an integral part of your marketing mix. More than 60 percent of American adults say they will switch retail stores based on the store's involvement in a good cause if the price and quality are equal. And 80 percent say they think a company involved in its community is more likely to be concerned about satisfying customers. But don't expect social responsibility to compensate for not being competitive on product, price and service. It can't and it won't.

