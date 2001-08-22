A Business You Like

Don't choose a business just because it's trendy.

Every year in Entrepreneur, we profile the hottest businesses for the coming year. We do a lot of research and a lot of homework, and what we say is absolutely true. But that doesn't mean it is true for everyone. After all, you may not be good at any of these businesses. Or you could live in an area where the business is already saturated or is not viable. Or they simply may not suit you and you'd end up hating your business. Just because you own a business doesn't mean you are going to like doing it, and if you don't like it, chances are you will fail.

