The Key to Success
One important component is keeping your customers satisfied.
Following are five ways to keep your customers happy.
- Find out what your customers want. Don't guess. Ask them through surveys, focus groups, any way you can.
- Dazzle them with service so remarkable they'll tell their friends and colleagues. Nothing works like word-of-mouth marketing.
- Be responsive. Don't make your customers wait for service, not on the phone or in your store. Take care of their needs immediately.
- Never deceive your customers. Eventually, they'll find out, and they'll never come back to you.
- Reward your clients. Offer frequent-buyer programs, volume discounts or other incentives to show you appreciate their business.
