The Key to Success

One important component is keeping your customers satisfied.

August 24, 2001 1 min read

Following are five ways to keep your customers happy.

Find out what your customers want. Don't guess. Ask them through surveys, focus groups, any way you can. Dazzle them with service so remarkable they'll tell their friends and colleagues. Nothing works like word-of-mouth marketing. Be responsive. Don't make your customers wait for service, not on the phone or in your store. Take care of their needs immediately. Never deceive your customers. Eventually, they'll find out, and they'll never come back to you. Reward your clients. Offer frequent-buyer programs, volume discounts or other incentives to show you appreciate their business.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ