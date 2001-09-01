Dino Sore

Can a new marketing campaign boost Barney's slumping sales?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When Kentucky Fried Chicken changed its name to KFC, it effectively hid the word "fried" from an increasingly health-conscious public. Now a famous dinosaur, for different reasons, is attempting a similar strategy.

Before

Barney, the TV icon and oversized purple baby-sitter to 3-year-olds everywhere, is in a funk these days. Research by the purveyor of his products, Lyrick Studios of Dallas, showed that moms had misperceptions about the 13-year-old goofy-voiced dino, mistaking his manner for lack of substance. The result: a dip in sales of Barney products-and a golden brand in need of burnishing. Enter Adair-Greene, a leading Atlanta advertising agency that was brought in to troubleshoot.

During

Chris Steele, general manager of Adair-Greene, reports, "Moms simply weren't aware that Barney actually teaches many of life's important principles, like sharing and responsibility." Instead, they saw a dim-witted reptile with an insufferable nasality. The agency made a decision: run ads in parents' magazines promoting Barney's wholesome messages, but leave off the familiar image, lest it get a knee-jerk negative reaction.

43%
of entrepreneurs have service businesses.

After

Adair-Greene's ad campaign has only just begun, so the jury is still out on whether it will be effective in rejuvenating the brand. The big question: Does this subtle approach to conveying Barney's healthy messages provide enough linkage for parents to get the point? Only time will tell. But the company's strategy is sound for any entrepreneur who is concerned about maintaining a brand's venerable image. A tweaking rather than a junking is a prudent Plan A.

Jerry Fisher, a freelance advertising copywriter, is also the author of Creating Successful Small Business Advertising.

Contact Source

Adair-Greene, (404) 351-8424

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market