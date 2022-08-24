Apple Plans To Manufacture iPhone 14 In India, Says Report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Apple Inc, reportedly, plans to start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product's initial launch in China. As per reports, the company has been working with suppliers to ramp up production in India and shorten the lag in manufacturing new iPhones from the typical six to nine months for previous launches. The US-based company has been gradually ramping up production of iPhones in India. Currently, its devices are manufactured in India by Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron.

Apple Twitter handle

Foxconn will not be able to start production of the iPhone 14 in India immediately and will reportedly have to wait at least two months after the initial iPhone 14 series production starts in China.

As per reports, iPhone's capacities as well as shipments in India still have a considerable gap with China for a short term period. So it is high time for Apple to build a production site other than China.

Last week, reports said that the tech giant's suppliers are likely to produce Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam for the first time.

Apple has made most of its iPhones in China for a long time, but has been seeking alternatives amid the Chinese government's clashes with US and some other factors which include recent lockdowns due to pandemic.