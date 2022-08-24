The One Thing You Can't Afford to Forget on Your Next Business Trip or Vacation

Cell phone charger? Check. Laptop? Check. Business casual attire? Packed. But one thing you should never travel without: Your business credit card.

Shutterstock

One thing is true about nearly all business owners: They work hard. And when you work hard, you deserve some time away from the daily grind. You wouldn't be alone. Business travel, specifically, is ticking upward again1 at a healthy pace. Whether it's for business or for pleasure, now's the time to get away.

As an individual and as a business, using your business credit card affords you numerous perks, like earning points, free nights, and elite status, and much more. With so much to gain, and the cost of travel-related expenses on the rise2, this is one card you can't afford to pass by. Arguably, the best among business travel cards is the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card. It's designed to reward small-business owners and Hyatt customers for how they do business.

How is it so helpful? Offered by Chase and Hyatt, the card features an "adaptive rewards accelerator" that allows business cardmembers to earn double World of Hyatt points per quarter on the top three categories (of eight total) where they spend the most. In other words, they can quickly start earning their way to free nights, elite status, room and suite upgrades, and other highly coveted rewards.

A world of benefits awaits you.

The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card lets you earn rewards faster to use for business travel. Here's a quick rundown of just some of the rewards you can earn:

The adaptive accelerator reward cardmembers with 2 Bonus Points total per $1 spent for their top three of eight spend categories each calendar quarter through Dec. 31, 2023; with no cap on the Bonus Points they can earn, no activations or pre-selections required

Spend categories include dining; airline tickets purchased directly with the airline; car rental agencies; local transit and commuting; gas stations; internet, cable and phone services; social media and search engine advertising; and shipping

9x Points total on Hyatt stays and experiences that is based on: 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent on the card at Hyatt hotels and resorts, including participating restaurants and spas; Plus 5 Base Points from Hyatt per eligible $1 spent as a World of Hyatt member

2x Bonus Points for fitness club and gym memberships

1 Bonus Point on all other purchases

That's just the beginning. Cardmembers also enjoy perks like no foreign transaction fees, trip cancellation/travel interruption insurance, complimentary roadside dispatch, purchase protection, and extended warranty protection—just to name a few. And there are no fees for employee business cards, which is great for small businesses.

Additionally, cardholders automatically become a "Discoverist," an elite level of membership in the World of Hyatt loyalty program. World of Hyatt Business Credit cardmembers can gift up to five Discoverist statuses to their company employees—another big win for small businesses.

World of Hyatt Business Credit cardmembers can also earn 60,000 Bonus Points (equivalent of up to 12 free nights at a category 1 Hyatt hotel or two free nights at a category 7 Hyatt hotel or resort) after spending $5,000 within the first three months from account opening. And if you spend $50,000 or more on the card in a calendar year, you can receive 10 percent of redeemed points back as Bonus Points for the remainder of the calendar year, on up to 200,000 points redeemed. The benefits add up.

Visit gethyattcard.com to learn more and apply for the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card.

1 Via U.S Travel Association

2 Via NerdWallet