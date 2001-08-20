Sylvan Forms Online Unit

<b></b>

August 20, 2001

Baltimore-Sylvan Learning Systems, the largest provider of education services in the United States, has established an online higher-education division to manage its rapidly growing distance-learning programs for adults. The company announced recently that the new division would oversee four existing Sylvan business units that provide adult and post-secondary continuing education programs.

The programs include Canter & Associates, which every year trains and enrolls more than 35,000 teachers in graduate programs. According to Steve Drake, Sylvan's vice president of communications, the success the company has had with Canter & Associates convinced Sylvan Learning Systems to combine its other adult education services.

Accordingly, the new division will also manage OnlineLearning.net, a continuing adult education business that Sylvan is purchasing; Sylvan Teachers' Institute, which provides teacher certification programs to school districts; and Walden University, an online graduate school that is 41 percent owned by Sylvan's venture capital unit. -Washington Post Online