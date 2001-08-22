Mrs. Fields to Introduce Cinnamon Rolls and Sticky Buns

<b></b>

August 22, 2001

Salt Lake City-In October, Mrs. Fields will launch its interpretation of two American breakfast classics: the cinnamon roll and the sticky bun.

After 25 years serving up cookies made with real butter and natural ingredients, Mrs. Fields developed its cinnamon rolls and sticky buns with the same approach, avoiding mass-manufacturing ingredients.

"The cinnamon roll and sticky bun are natural additions to our product line," says Frann Wolfe, senior vice president of marketing for Mrs. Fields. "Our cookies are established as a distinctive, fresh-from-the-oven luxury food product. But with the changing times, we wanted to introduce something special that could expand our offerings with 'homemade' appeal. We are rolling out the cinnamon rolls and sticky buns with the same attention to quality and detail our customers expect from our cookies." -Mrs. Fields Famous Brands