Reliance 5G Is True 5G: Mukesh Ambani Announces Jio 5G Roll Out By Diwali In Multiple Cities

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman, Mukesh Ambani, has announced the 5G standalone services in India. At the 45th annual general meeting held virtually, Ambani announced that 5G services will be rolled out in multiple cities which include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, by Diwali. Later on, it has also plans to roll out in every town, taluk and tehsil to cover the entire India within the next 18 months by December 2023.

"Next 25 years is going to be the most transformational period in the history of India. The next generations of Indians are set to achieve more than all the post-independence generations have collectively achieved so far. And Reliance is set to make a far greater contribution to India's prosperity and progress than we have done so far," said Ambani, while delivering the inaugural address.

The company claimed that Jio 5G will be the world's largest and most advanced 5G network, and Jio will invest INR 2 lakh crore on 5G infrastructure. Unlike other operators, Jio's 5G network will be a standalone network with zero dependency on 4G network, that offers an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality and affordability. It can also deliver new and powerful services like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network's slicing, and metaverse.

Reliance Jio chairman, Akash Ambani, announced the launch of Jio's innovation solution to allow customers enjoy fiber-like data speeds over the air without any wires, called JioAirFiber. It is a Home Gateway, which is a wireless, simple, single-device solution to have a Wi-Fi hotspot in a home, connected to ultra-high-speed internet using True 5G.

"With single device JioAirFiber, it will be real easy to quickly connect any home or office to Gigabit-speed internet. With the simplicity of JioAirFiber, millions of homes and offices can be connected to ultra-high-speed broadband in a very short period. With this, India can rank among the top 10 nations, even for fixed broadband," said Ambani.

He also mentioned that, while using JioAirFiber, people can do away with all expenses related to buying computer hardware and periodically upgrading it, and opt to use a virtual PC hosted in the cloud called, Jio Cloud PC.

While mentioning about the Jio 5G digital services, Mukesh Ambani, significantly pointed out that, "Jio4G, JioFiber and now Jio5G, are uniquely positioned for best quality, high value digital connectivity solutions. India can lead the world with digital solutions that solve humanity's biggest problems in sustainable development."

India's vibrant digital ecosystem can play a critical role in shaping the metaverse and bring new possibilities in education, healthcare and commerce. Reliance said that it has well established connections with leading technology providers such as Meta, Google, Microsoft and Intel. RIL head said, "We are privileged to have some of the strong partners in the 'Made in India' 5G collaboration. It also includes some leading global network technology providers like Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and Cisco. We are also excited to announce that Jio has forged into collaboration with Qualcomm, which is not only a semiconductor and communications technology major, but also one of our valued investors in Jio platform."

Reliance acquired spectrum recently in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands for 20 years at a cost of INR 88.0078 crore in India's first 5G spectrum auction. India aims to begin 5G services by October this year.