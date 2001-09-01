A Floppy Finish

"La-La-La," says the fat lady. The poor floppy disk must now face its final destiny.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Alas, poor floppy disk, we knew thee well. You carried our text files and low-resolution graphics from computer to computer. In your prime, you held entire programs in your approximately 3-inch-by-3.75-inch grasp. Now it's time to join your retired brethren-eight-track tapes, Apple Newtons and Rolodexes. Well, almost. Think of floppy disks as comparable to music cassette tapes. Both are still selling, but CD-RWs and CDs are slowly replacing them.

What will we do with our millions of floppy disks? Doug Patterson, pop culture collectibles guru at DoWahDiddy.com, knows where they won't be. "I'm afraid the floppy disk lacks the personality of a vintage record or a Pez dispenser to become much of a collectible. I can't imagine holding a floppy disk up and saying, 'Wow, remember when I stored my grocery list on this baby?'"

What once was the cutting edge of portable file storage is now the coaster in the office break room. Many new PCs are hitting the shelves free of floppy drives. "Everything goes on Zip disks these days," says Patterson. "The only people who will be collecting floppy disks will be a tiny percentage of the population known as 'Vintage Computer Nerds'!"

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market