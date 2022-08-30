Uncover New Revenue Sources For Your Business With This Startup's Help

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"With humble beginnings, ours is a classic tale of a young Indian company taking on global giants," claimed Sandeep Sugla, CEO and founder, MarketsandMarkets (MnM), a Mumbai-based strategy and consulting company launched over a decade ago.

The company provides quantified B2B research to several organizations across the world to help them identify new revenue sources during changing market dynamics, especially in high-growth and emerging markets. "Companies need and rely on quantified impact data, which is a window to the future and not merely a reflection of the past," stated Sugla, adding though that adoption by businesses still remains MnM's biggest roadblock.

In the recent past, research and consultancy services have proliferated across multiple industries. According to MnM, however, its competitors range from nil to negligible since the company's focus is on niche and upcoming markets and trends as opposed to established ones. "Our clients rely on us for newer applications, newer markets and cutting-edge technological development and we enjoy a near monopoly in researching these segments," states Sugla.

Additionally, MnM claims to give its clients not only data but also access to various subject matter experts, aiming to create an enriching experience for customers. Moreover, while many firms focus primarily on advisory services, MnM claims to also partner to co-create the operating model for its clients. "I think this has helped us attract and retain customers," opines Sugla.

As for its growth plans, MnM aims to become the first B2B market intelligence and research unicorn by investing in technology, increasing global footprint, and establishing a strong global leadership team. The company claims to be expanding its services in five growth areas: TAM expansion, go-to-market (GTM) strategy to execution, market share gain, account enablement, and thought leadership-driven demand generation.

"We are already operational in Japan and North America, and we are now planning to set up an office in the UK. Stanford Research Institute is our AI research partner. With the help of this partnership, we have launched our unique AI platform, the KnowledgeStore, as part of our overall offering," adds Sugla before signing off.