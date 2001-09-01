What's New

Seems you can teach an old dog new tricks

September 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the September 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

All bark and no bite? Well, that's only half the battle in controlling canines, a battle that recent Australian import Bark Busters is helping dog owners win.

Using a method based on the way dogs naturally learn, franchisees provide in-home training to dogs and their owners, promoting non-aggressive behavior. "It's more than just a "sit," "stay," "come" type of training," explains the company's U.S. president and CEO Andrew Brooke. "We go from obedience to jumping, pulling on the leash, dealing with dog sibling rivalry and [curbing] aggression."

Contact Source