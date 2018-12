Put your site's pages to the test.

September 1, 2001 1 min read

September 2001 issue of Entrepreneur.

Problem solver: A great way to test Web pages for display problems on major browsers is by using Netmechanic's Browser Photo service, which takes an actual online photograph of a Web page as it's viewed on each browser. The service costs $120 per year, or $15 for a one-time use. For details, visit www.netmechanic.com.

Melissa Campanelli is a marketing and technology writer in Brooklyn, New York.