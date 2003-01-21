Raising Money 101

If you're smart, you'll keep these rules of the road in mind.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When raising venture capital, make sure not to lose sight of the following basics:

  • Know what you're looking for--lead investors are key.
  • Keep the lines of communication open--form an advisory board.
  • Obtain personal links early--secure a good attorney (a link to possible investors) from the start.
  • Be prepared for any issues investors may raise--have a business plan and an executive summary at hand.
  • Offer your investors instant results--line up your references.
  • Build a solid relationship with your investors--get warm-body introductions.

Excerpted from Entrepreneur magazine, July 2001

