The Mad Science Group Expands with Scholastic Books and Kennedy Space Center Deals

August 28, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Montreal - The Mad Science Group is expanding its brand with Scholastic's national roll out of Mad Science books and a live production deal with the Kennedy Space Center.

New York City-based children's publisher Scholastic will launch a multititle Mad Science series focusing on such themes as spy science and the science of sports. Through a partnership with the Kennedy Space Center Visitor's Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the group has created the live-action production "Mad Mission to Mars: 2025."- The Mad Science Group