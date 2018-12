<b></b>

August 30, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Raleigh, North Carolina - A year after unveiling the "Strata" prototype that moves most back-of-house functions into the full view of diners, grill-buffet Golden Corral is launching a campaign to upgrade 200 of its 462 restaurants to the format. Golden Corral's mass conversion program has an estimated cost of at least $50 million and involves approximately 40 company-operated Golden Corrals and some 160 franchised units. - Nation's Restaurant News