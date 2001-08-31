My Queue

Mrs. Fields Teams up With Online Service to Provide Benefits

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Salt Lake City - Mrs. Fields Famous Brands announced a partnership with atyourbusiness.com of Rockville, Maryland, to provide employee benefits, insurance and other human resources services to the system's more than 3,000 franchise owners and store managers. Among the benefits are online payroll processing; low-cost, flexible health care; and a complete, Web-based HR management system. Franchisees can sign up at no cost to access the Web site through a portal created for Mrs. Fields Brands. - Nation's Restaurant News

