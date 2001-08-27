My Queue

Great Sales Materials

Follow these tips to make sure your sales materials are up to snuff.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
  • Target your sales materials to your audience. The materials should show you're a specialist with vast experience in your field.
  • Use testimonials in your sales letters, brochures and advertisements. These should be written by satisfied customers.
  • Write your sales copy from the customer's point of view. Remember, most people are interested in helping themselves.
  • Use questions in your copy. This is a great way to engage prospects' attention and pique their interest.

What if you're new to this sales thing? Don't sweat it. Instead, call attention to your innovative approach or unique product.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

