Get Referrals

August 28, 2001 1 min read

If you're looking for referrals, who better to tap than your existing customers? Most likely, they know other people who share similar interests, needs and buying power. Generating referrals from current customers is one of the best ways to market your business. Just do a thorough job of explaining exactly what kind of referrals you're looking for and how they can help. Be sure, too, that you thank them, assure them of their privacy if that is a concern, and offer a coupon or small gift to show your appreciation.

