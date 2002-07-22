Conducting an Online Survey
You can do it yourself if you follow these words of advice.
Conducting your own online survey can be a cheap and efficient way to gain insight into the customers' minds-and possibly their pocketbooks. Keep the following tips in mind to ensure a successful online survey:
- Do the survey yourself.
- Determine the survey's goal.
- Keep the survey short.
- Select your survey channels.
- Test the survey.
- For quantitative answers, don't overlap the survey categories.
- Always provide survey-takers the option of answering "I don't know."
- Ask for a personal data list.
- Offer an incentive related to respondents' interests.
- When selecting incentives, keep them unrelated to the survey questions.
- Keep your target audience in mind.
- Do market research for the right reasons.
Excerpted from Entrepreneur magazine, July 2001