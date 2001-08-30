Creating a Company Catch Phrase
Coming up with a catch phrase for your company is a crucial step in the marketing battle, but it doesn't stop there. You must make sure your customers do more than remember your slogan-they have to associate it with your brand name, not your competitor's. Follow these four tips to ensure a winning slogan:
- Evoke your key benefit-establish that exclusive connection in your customers' minds by focusing on what's unique about your product or service
- Test with prospects and customers-speak to potential customers as well as existing ones in order to appeal to those who never considered your previous marketing messages very compelling
- Include your company name-ensure that your customers not only remember the slogan, but who it's advertising as well
- Stick with it-success requires committing to a slogan for
years, and incorporating it into all your marketing materials;
consider trademarking it
Excerpted from Entrepreneur magazine, July 2001