Creating a Company Catch Phrase

Follow these tips, and you'll never have problems with people forgetting your business's name.

August 30, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Coming up with a catch phrase for your company is a crucial step in the marketing battle, but it doesn't stop there. You must make sure your customers do more than remember your slogan-they have to associate it with your brand name, not your competitor's. Follow these four tips to ensure a winning slogan: