How to Improve Your Negotiating Skills

Avoid these pitfalls to close the deal.

When negotiating a deal, don't let yourself get caught up in the other side's tricky talk. Here are some examples of what to watch out for:

Unidentified sources -if your opponent can't identify the source, ignore it.

-if your opponent can't identify the source, ignore it. Citing authority -investigate their backgrounds; and remember, you can always find an equal and opposite authority.

-investigate their backgrounds; and remember, you can always find an equal and opposite authority. Analogies -they don't prove a thing, so challenge them or counter with your own.

-they don't prove a thing, so challenge them or counter with your own. Overgeneralizations -make sure your opponent isn't using one isolated fact to support a sweeping conclusion.

-make sure your opponent isn't using one isolated fact to support a sweeping conclusion. Unidentified terms and fuzzy language -pin down those words that can be interpreted however the other side wants to, and get them to commit.

-pin down those words that can be interpreted however the other side wants to, and get them to commit. Ad hominem arguments -don't let them get you down; such personal attacks should only alert you to your opponent's lack of solid, rational arguments.

-don't let them get you down; such personal attacks should only alert you to your opponent's lack of solid, rational arguments. Funny money -watch out for repetitive charges and small increments that can multiply over the entire deal.

-watch out for repetitive charges and small increments that can multiply over the entire deal. Profit definitions-calculating the actual numbers can take on surprising new meanings once the cold hard facts are identified.

