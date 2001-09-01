Going Global

If you're considering a global market, take the time to get to know it.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »
 
CLICK HERE
Visit the International Trade Administration's Web site for several useful tips on exporting.
 

In the past, going global was only an option for huge corporations that possessed the resources to do so. But with technology enhancing our lives more and more, the global market is increasingly opening its doors to homebased businesses. Before you jump in headfirst, however, you've got to figure out whether it's the right move for your product or service. "Whether or not your product fits a particular global market may be the single most important factor to success or failure," notes William Mayfield, associate professor of economics and business director of the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies at Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, Pennsylvania.

So your first step in going global is doing plenty of research. "You need to be cognizant of the customs, linguistics and nuances of the languages," says Mayfield. Knowing your target country will not only help you reach foreign customers, but also prevent you from making critical marketing blunders.

 
NEXT STEP
Match international buyers and sellers by starting an import/export business. Our guide #1092, How to Start an Import/Export Business, will help you get there.
 

There are several ways to familiarize yourself with the country you want to sell to. Contact that country's consulate or embassy and ask whether there are trade organizations. Make foreign contacts. William A. Ward, Warehime professor of business administration at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, also recommends teaming up with a joint venture partner or agent; the U.S. Department of Commerce can likely help you locate one.

When expanding into unknown territory, it just makes good sense to know what you're getting into. You'll save yourself the trouble of having to go back to the drawing board later.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

How a Surfing Trip Evolved Into a Business With a 9-Digit Valuation

Starting a Business

The Complete, 12-Step Guide to Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'