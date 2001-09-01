Itronix GoBook Notebook
This story appears in the September 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »
If you're rough on your office equipment, your home might not be the safest place for your notebook. Itronix has the solution for potentially damaging home environments; its GoBook notebook is designed for rugged indoor and outdoor use. Featuring either an Intel Pentium III or Celeron 600MHz processor, 256MB SDRAM and up to 20GB hard-drive space and a 12.1-inch SVGA TFT display, the Bluetooth-ready GoBook has a built-in fax modem and an integrated peripheral bay that accepts a 24x CD-ROM, 8X DVD/CD-ROM, floppy drive or a second battery pack. Another cool feature of the GoBook is its night-viewable keyboard.