Motorola Timeport P935 Personal Interactive Communicator

Here's one travel companion you won't mind traveling with.

September 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the September 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

When you're on the go, the last thing you need is a lot of extra baggage. With the Motorola Timeport 935 personal communicator, you can keep your calendar, e-mail, two-way messaging tools and more in one wireless device. Equipped with Starfish True Sync software, this mini-computer lets you sync with popular contact management software such as Act!, Lotus Notes and Microsoft Outlook as well as Palm-based organizers, Pocket PCs and Windows CE devices. The two-way messaging device features an IrDA port, so you can beam contact info to PDAs and IrDA-compliant printers. Featuring 4.5MB memory and a QWERTY keyboard and powered by the Motorola Wisdom Operating System 4.0, the Timeport P935 will let you connect to personal or corporate databases online using add-on software applications. Requirements include Windows NT/98/95.

