Motorola Timeport P935 Personal Interactive Communicator
When you're on the go, the last thing you need is a lot of
extra baggage. With the Motorola Timeport 935 personal
communicator, you can keep your calendar, e-mail, two-way messaging
tools and more in one wireless device. Equipped with Starfish True
Sync software, this mini-computer lets you sync with popular
contact management software such as Act!, Lotus Notes and Microsoft
Outlook as well as Palm-based organizers, Pocket PCs and Windows CE
devices. The two-way messaging device features an IrDA port, so you
can beam contact info to PDAs and IrDA-compliant printers.
Featuring 4.5MB memory and a QWERTY keyboard and powered by the
Motorola Wisdom Operating System 4.0, the Timeport P935 will let
you connect to personal or corporate databases online using add-on
software applications. Requirements include Windows
NT/98/95.