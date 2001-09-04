Helping Your E-Business Survive

You can--if you follow these 11 basic survival rules.

September 4, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If your e-business hasn't succumbed to the plague that left the dotcom world reeling, then you're probably on your way toward steady ground. Check out the following list of traits that will allow you to survive where so many companies have failed:

Sell things suited to the Internet.

Sell your Internet expertise and technology.

Have a business, not an idea.

Get customers to come back.

Develop an understanding of customers, not just computers.

Be slow to spend money.

Be able to turn on a dime.

Partner well.

Find a way to raise money when no one else can.

Sometimes you have to be lucky.

Survivors prosper.

Excerpted from Entrepreneur magazine, June 2001