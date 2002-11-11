Before You Write an Ad.
.answer these basic questions about your business.
Whether your advertising strategy relies on humor, shock treatment, celebrity testimonial or educational tactics, don't forget to ask yourself these basic questions before writing any ad:
- Who is my target audience?
- What are the general ages, lifestyles and interests of these people?
- What is the state of my product (new, old, updated)?
- What's the one thing I want to tell prospects about in the ad (such as fastest service, cheapest prices, most friendly staff)?
- What is the ultimate objective of this ad (traffic, name awareness, differentiation from the competition)?
