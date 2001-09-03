7-Eleven Adds to Food Product Line

<b></b>

September 3, 2001

Dallas-Convenience store chain 7-Eleven has introduced a line of proprietary food products that includes upscale sandwiches, portable grilled products, salads in a shaker and breakfast items such as eggs Benedict and fresh fruit.

The chain hopes to garner a larger share of female patrons, who historically have made up only 30 percent of its clientele, according to 7-Eleven research. The new sandwiches and salads, in particular, are targeted at women. -Restaurants and Institutions