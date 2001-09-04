Metromedia Eyes Market Dominance Via Refranchising

<b></b>

September 4, 2001 1 min read

Plano, Texas-As Metromedia Family Steakhouses continues to expand the ranch house prototype of its Bonanza and Ponderosa steakhouse chains, the company is also continuing a refranchising program.

The Bonanza and Ponderosa chains have 555 domestic units, 139 of which are Metromedia-owned. Metromedia is looking to sell up to 100 of those company-owned units in the next 18 months to franchisees.

Markets targeted in the refranchising effort include Pittsburgh and Kansas City, Missouri. -Nation's Restaurant News