Metromedia Eyes Market Dominance Via Refranchising
Plano, Texas-As Metromedia Family Steakhouses continues to expand the ranch house prototype of its Bonanza and Ponderosa steakhouse chains, the company is also continuing a refranchising program.
The Bonanza and Ponderosa chains have 555 domestic units, 139 of which are Metromedia-owned. Metromedia is looking to sell up to 100 of those company-owned units in the next 18 months to franchisees.
Markets targeted in the refranchising effort include Pittsburgh and Kansas City, Missouri. -Nation's Restaurant News