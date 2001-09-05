Radisson Taking the Company-Owned Route

<b></b>

September 5, 2001 1 min read

Minneapolis-After a decade of letting franchisees operate most of its hotels, Radisson Hotels & Resorts is bringing control back in-house. As the first step in its goal of owning about half of its portfolio, parent company Carlson Hospitality Worldwide added more than 20 new hotels in the first half of 2001, most of them company-owned.

As recently as 1999, just 16 percent of the company's 400 Radisson hotels were company-owned. Carlson projects those figures as doubling by the end of this year. -CityBusiness