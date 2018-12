<b></b>

September 6, 2001 1 min read

Alliance, Ohio-We're Rolling Pretzel Co. has signed a lease agreement to open three to five units in Wal-Mart Supercenters within the next year. The first outlet is scheduled to open in Cambridge, Ohio, in the fall.

A spokesperson for We're Rolling expects some of the Wal-Mart locations to be franchised. -Nation's Restaurant News