Expansion News-Haircolorxpress, Del Taco

September 7, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Orlando, Florida-Haircolorxpress International Inc., franchisor of salons specializing in hair color and custom-blended cosmetics, has sold its first eight territories to development agencies. The territories, which represent nearly 1,000 franchises, include Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, DC, and parts of Florida, New Jersey and New York. -Thorp & Company

Laguna Hills, California-Del Taco has completed a development agreement with Boss Enterprises to build six new restaurants in Oregon. This is the company's third development agreement for the state. -Business Wire