Expansion News-Haircolorxpress, Del Taco
Orlando, Florida-Haircolorxpress International Inc., franchisor of salons specializing in hair color and custom-blended cosmetics, has sold its first eight territories to development agencies. The territories, which represent nearly 1,000 franchises, include Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, DC, and parts of Florida, New Jersey and New York. -Thorp & Company
Laguna Hills, California-Del Taco has completed a development agreement with Boss Enterprises to build six new restaurants in Oregon. This is the company's third development agreement for the state. -Business Wire