Use Mail Order Methods

You don't have to be in the mail order business to make money from mail order.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The National Mail Order Association reminds us that adding a mail order component to your business doesn't have to be a complicated process. First, develop a database of your existing customers. This not only starts your mailing list, but should give you a clue about which bestselling items to include in your initial mailing.

When it comes to catalogs, it's smart to start small. Test a few products in a simple, basic catalog. Later, you can move up to a snazzier piece with more items in it. Remember, mail order is not an inexpensive business. You might need to expand your facilities or hire more workers. Make sure you're prepared to spend some money, but it should be worth it.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

