September 5, 2001 1 min read

Respect your customers' privacy. More than ever, we are living increasingly at the mercy of scam artists, zealous telemarketers, electronic eavesdroppers and massive databanks. The public is becoming increasingly concerned about who is getting, seeing or using private information they may have willingly given to you. If your company routinely sells lists from your customer database, you might want to think about giving customers an option to take their names off the lists you sell. This simple gesture lets the customers feel like they are in control of where their information goes, and they'll appreciate the fact that you have their best needs in mind.

