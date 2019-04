Headhunters can save you time by recruiting for you.

Looking to fill an important position but dreading the hassle of hunting for candidates? Executive recruitment firms, also known as "headhunters" or search firms, can find qualified professional, managerial or technical candidates for you. Search firms typically charge a percentage of the executive's first-year salary.

