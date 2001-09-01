Cyberboy Personal Digital Assistant

A PDA that takes multimedia seriously
Cyberboy
CMC Magnetics
Street price: $349
(925) 829-5311

Media mavens: Your pockets just got lighter-and your media capture work simpler: The Cyberboy PDA integrates a full-featured digital still camera, a USB PC camera, an MP3 player, a digital audio recorder and an FM radio receiver all in one unit. Even with a 33MHz ARM7-based processor and a 3.8-inch monochrome LCD display, Cyberboy still weighs less than 11 ounces. Its 8MB of SDRAM will let you carry music and pictures with you wherever you go and transfer images to and from your PC or other PC cameras via its serial and IrDA ports. A Palm OS device, it recognizes Graffiti shorthand and includes a soft keyboard. Running on two AA alkaline batteries or its AC adaptor, Cyberboy supports Windows 2000/98/ME.

