Light as a feather, faster than a speeding bullet, good things in small packages...you get the idea.

September 1, 2001 1 min read

5GB Type II PC Card HDD

Toshiba

Street price: $499

(800) 316-0920

You've been hearing a lot about portable external storage devices these days. But Toshiba's 5GB Type II PC Card HDD might just be the most portable. With a smaller footprint than a credit card and weighing less than 2 ounces, it's ideal for sharing data between systems or between digital cameras or other digital gear. Because it functions as an external hard drive with the equivalent storage capacity of seven CDs, you'll be able to use it to back up large graphics files or entire subdirectories at data transfer rates of up to 20MB per second. Small and lightweight, the 5GB Type II PC Card HDD features low power consumption and doesn't require any additional wires.