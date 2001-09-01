Scan directly to your PDA? No problem.

September 1, 2001 1 min read

S2W 5300U

Acer

Street price: $129

(888) 723-2238

You keep everything on your PDA, right? Acer just made storing graphic-intensive documents and photos on your Palm easier with its S2W 5300U scanner that features a scan-to-PDA function. The diminutive 48-bit flatbed scanner features 200 x 2,400 dpi optical resolution with a fast USB interface for one-pass scanning. You can upload and store photos onto any PDA--it supports all PDAs compatible with the Palm OS. Its one-touch buttons for scan-to-Web, scan-to-Palm and scan-to-OCR are encased in an attractive gray chassis with a translucent control panel. The 6-pound unit can also be used as a copier.