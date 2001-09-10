Consider This Employee Benefit

Here's one you may not have thought of that employees would love.

September 10, 2001

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Searching for an idea for an employee benefit that'll aid both you and your employees? Consider tuition reimbursement. Paying a percentage of the cost of any personal or business development course ensures success, since your employees now have a stake in a game that may not have been an option without your help. Before setting up a program of your own, consider the following aspects:

What you'll pay for

How much you'll pay

The employee's obligation

Scheduling flexibility

Excerpted from Entrepreneur magazine, May 2001