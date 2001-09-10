Consider This Employee Benefit
Searching for an idea for an employee benefit that'll aid both you and your employees? Consider tuition reimbursement. Paying a percentage of the cost of any personal or business development course ensures success, since your employees now have a stake in a game that may not have been an option without your help. Before setting up a program of your own, consider the following aspects:
- What you'll pay for
- How much you'll pay
- The employee's obligation
- Scheduling flexibility
Excerpted from Entrepreneur magazine, May 2001