Update Your Customer Service Program

Is it time for an overhaul?

June 2, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Customer service employees have a lot on their hands and minds. If they're properly taken care of, they'll do the same for your customers. Take a look at the following three questions, and if you can answer no to any of them, it may be time to reassess your customer service program and how it affects your employees' morale:

1. Are employees empowered to solve problems?

2. Do you let service employees vent their frustrations?

3. Are you on the front lines?