Accepting Debit Cards

January 13, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you accept debit cards, be sure you educate customers about it. Many cardholders don't understand they can use their cards at a merchant's POS terminal just as they would at an ATM. Stickers and signs by the cash register help, as does placing the PIN-pad terminal in an easily accessible location. Training your clerks to ask customers "Will you be using your ATM card today?" also encourages debit card use.

